General Dynamics [GD] European Land Systems has received a contract for over a $1 billion to deliver over two hundred Piranha 5 wheeled armored vehicles to the Romanian Armed Forces.The deal, signed Friday at a ceremony with Romania’s prime minister Mihai Tudose,…
Romania Awards General Dynamics European Land Systems Over $1 Billion To Deliver 227 Piranha 5 Vehicles
