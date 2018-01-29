Rocket Lab Tests New Kick Stage On Electron Rocket

Space & Missile Defense Report | 01/29/2018 | Marc Selinger

Rocket Lab, whose new Electron launch vehicle recently reached orbit for the first time, revealed Jan. 23 that the rocket included a previously undisclosed kick stage designed to increase orbital options for small satellites.During its Jan. 21 mission, the Electron…

