Rheinmetall Canada’s new unmanned ground vehicle, launched the week of June 10, is expected to pave the way for future “robotic ground task force capabilities” following testing with the Germany Army this fall and first deliveries to a Middle East customer…
Rheinmetall Launches UGV Paving Way For ‘Robotic Ground Task Forces’
