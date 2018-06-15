Germany’s Rheinmetall launched its first product June 11 out of a new partnership with the Australian defense industry, showcasing its first automated loading system for military trucks.Rheinmetall officials at the Eurosatory conference here presented the Automated…
Rheinmetall Launches Australian Defense Industry Partnership With Automated Truck Loading System
