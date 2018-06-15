  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Rheinmetall Launches Australian Defense Industry Partnership With Automated Truck Loading System

Rheinmetall Launches Australian Defense Industry Partnership With Automated Truck Loading System

Defense Daily International | 06/15/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Germany’s Rheinmetall launched its first product June 11 out of a new partnership with the Australian defense industry, showcasing its first automated loading system for military trucks.Rheinmetall officials at the Eurosatory conference here presented the Automated…

More Stories You Might Like