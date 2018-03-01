A solicitation for the first new Coast Guard heavy polar icebreaker in over 30 years will be released on Friday, initiating a competition among up to five vendors for the potential multi-billion dollar program that currently could see three of the ships built,…
RFP For Heavy Icebreaker Due Friday; Modularity To Be Featured In Requirements
