RFP For Heavy Icebreaker Due Friday; Modularity To Be Featured In Requirements

Defense Daily | 03/01/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

A solicitation for the first new Coast Guard heavy polar icebreaker in over 30 years will be released on Friday, initiating a competition among up to five vendors for the potential multi-billion dollar program that currently could see three of the ships built,…

