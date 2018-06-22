  • Home /
Report: Switching From Russian To U.S. Helicopters Undercuts Afghan Capability

Defense Daily International | 06/22/2018 | Dan Parsons

Afghanistan’s military is fielding UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters that lack the lift capacity and flight capabilities of the Russian Mi-17s it currently flies, which are also simpler to fly and maintain than the U.S.-made aircraft, according to a U.S. Defense Department…

