A new report by the Defense Department’s top weapons tester shows the Navy appeared to drag its feet when planning for an unmanned Aegis self-defense test ship (SDTS), requiring direction by the office of the Secretary of Defense.The new 2017 annual report by…
Report: Navy Dragged Feet On Unmanned Aegis Test Ship
