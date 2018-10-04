A report released on Friday on the state of the U.S. defense-industrial base paints a grim picture of the varied challenges, both domestic and global, that are eroding the base’s capability to ensure that warfighters are well-prepared for current and future threats.Sequestration,…
Report: Defense-Industrial Base Weakened by Global Competition, Reduced Capacity at Home
