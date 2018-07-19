Palazzo Plans Amendment To Add 12th NSC To DHS Budget

Defense Daily | 07/19/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) on Thursday said he plans to introduce an amendment next week to provide funding for a 12th Coast Guard National Security Cutter (NSC) when the House Appropriations Committee marks up the fiscal year 2019 spending bill for the Department…

