Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee to replace Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), who recently resigned from Congress.Hice, a long-time minister, has been a congressman since in 2015. He represents part of Fort Gordon, home…
Rep. Hice Named to House Armed Services Committee
