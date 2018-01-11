Rep. Hice Named to House Armed Services Committee

Defense Daily | 01/11/2018 | Marc Selinger

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee to replace Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), who recently resigned from Congress.Hice, a long-time minister, has been a congressman since in 2015. He represents part of Fort Gordon, home…

