Rep. Granger To Seek House Appropriations Chair

Defense Daily | 01/31/2018 | Marc Selinger

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel, plans to vie for the helm of the full committee if Republicans keep control of the House in this fall’s elections.Since Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.) announced…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *