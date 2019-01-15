RCOH Upgrades Sought For Gator Navy

Refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) upgrades for the 38 amphibious ships slated for the Gator Navy are necessary to get the service out of the cycle of “these national treasures not getting modernized,” Marine Maj. Gen. David “Stretch”…
Array ( )
Array ( )
Defense Daily | 01/15/2019 | Frank Wolfe
Refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) upgrades for the 38 amphibious ships slated for the Gator Navy are necessary to get the service out of the cycle of “these national treasures not getting modernized,” Marine Maj. Gen. David “Stretch”…