Lower taxes combined with a pension tailwind powered Raytheon [RTN] to a huge boost in earnings in its second quarter and the company also posted solid top line growth.Raytheon, like all the major defense companies that have reported second quarter results this…
Raytheon’s Earnings Soar In Second Quarter On Lower Taxes, Pension Benefit
