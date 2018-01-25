Raytheon [RTN] on Thursday posted lower earnings in its fourth quarter stemming from provisions in a new tax law and to a lesser extent a voluntary payment into its pension plans but sales were higher and the company is projecting top and bottom line increases…
Raytheon’s Earnings Drop In Fourth Quarter On Tax Bite; Sales Up
Raytheon [RTN] on Thursday posted lower earnings in its fourth quarter stemming from provisions in a new tax law and to a lesser extent a voluntary payment into its pension plans but sales were higher and the company is projecting top and bottom line increases…