Raytheon Wins $574 Million Canadian Contract To Upgrade Naval Defense Systems
The Canadian Ministry of National Defence announced Jan. 26 it awarded Raytheon [RTN] a $574 million contract to upgrade and support 21 Close-In Weapons Systems (CIWS) for the Royal Canadian Navy.The CIWS is a rapid-fire radar-guided gun system that protects…