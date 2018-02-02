  • Home /
  Raytheon Wins $574 Million Canadian Contract To Upgrade Naval Defense Systems

Raytheon Wins $574 Million Canadian Contract To Upgrade Naval Defense Systems

Defense Daily International | 02/02/2018 | Rich Abott

The Canadian Ministry of National Defence announced Jan. 26 it awarded Raytheon [RTN] a $574 million contract to upgrade and support 21 Close-In Weapons Systems (CIWS) for the Royal Canadian Navy.The CIWS is a rapid-fire radar-guided gun system that protects…

