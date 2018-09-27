Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) recently awarded Raytheon [RTN] a $47 million technical maturation and risk reduction contract for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy (MALD)-Navy variant.MALD is an expendable vehicle meant to be launched from a fighter jet before…
Raytheon Wins $47 Million To Mature Decoy Jammers
