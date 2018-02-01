The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon [RTN] a $2.3 billion contract on Tuesday for engineering services to support the Patriot missile defense systems to support software and refresh obsolescence in both U.S. and partner international systems.This hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee,…
Raytheon Wins $2.3 Billion Army Contract For International Patriot Upgrades And Refresh
