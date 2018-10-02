Raytheon [RTN] on Tuesday said it has entered partnerships with two cyber security product companies, Cybraics and Authentic8, to add their technologies to its cyber-as-a-service subscription model.Raytheon said the partnerships will provide a security analytics…
Raytheon Partners With Cyber Firms To Add Technology To Security Service
Raytheon [RTN] on Tuesday said it has entered partnerships with two cyber security product companies, Cybraics and Authentic8, to add their technologies to its cyber-as-a-service subscription model.Raytheon said the partnerships will provide a security analytics…