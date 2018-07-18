The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded Raytheon [RTN] a $467 million contract to produce, test, and deliver 44 Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block IB interceptors, the company said on Wednesday.The company explained this award is the fiscal year 2018 portion of an…
Raytheon Nabs $467 Million MDA Contract For 33 More SM-3 IBs
