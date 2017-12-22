Raytheon Completes Testing For Australian CEC Navy Sensor Net

Defense Daily International | 12/22/2017 | Rich Abott

Raytheon [RTN] finished the design, development, and testing of its Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) system and is ready for U.S. Navy certification to use in international installation, the company said Dec. 13.This sensor netting system distributes sensor-derived…

