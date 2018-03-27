Raytheon [RTN] finished a program and technical review for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) with the U.S. Army, the company said Tuesday.The LTAMDS program aims to replace the old Raytheon-made Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target…
Raytheon Completes Technical Review for LTAMDS Radar
Raytheon [RTN] finished a program and technical review for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) with the U.S. Army, the company said Tuesday.The LTAMDS program aims to replace the old Raytheon-made Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target…