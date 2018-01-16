Raytheon [RTN] is starting 2018 with a new deal worth more than $1.5 billion for additional missile defense capabilities from one member of the 14-nation group that owns a Patriot system.The company did not disclose what capabilities were purchased or which country…
Raytheon Awarded $1.5 Billion Deal For Additional Patriot Missile Defense Capabilities
Raytheon [RTN] is starting 2018 with a new deal worth more than $1.5 billion for additional missile defense capabilities from one member of the 14-nation group that owns a Patriot system.The company did not disclose what capabilities were purchased or which country…