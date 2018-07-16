Raytheon [RTN] announced three milestones for defense products Monday during the start of the Farnborough International Airshow outside London, including the Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) II, Joint Strike Missile, and an F-16 heads-up display (HUD).The SDB II, now…
Raytheon Announces Milestones For SDB II, Joint Strike Missile, And Digital HUD
Raytheon [RTN] announced three milestones for defense products Monday during the start of the Farnborough International Airshow outside London, including the Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) II, Joint Strike Missile, and an F-16 heads-up display (HUD).The SDB II, now…