Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) on Wednesday introduced legislation that codifies an existing federal cyber security program and ensures that it is continues to evolve to changing threats.The bill is focused on the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program,…
Ratcliffe Introduces Bill To Codify And Evolve Cyber Security Program
