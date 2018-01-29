Qatar’s military, which has acquired a host of manned weapon systems from the United States and other countries in recent years, wants to add unmanned technology to its arsenal.Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Qatar’s defense minister, said at the Heritage Foundation…
Qatari Military Eyes Unmanned Systems
