Qatar has agreed to a new $3.7 billion contract to purchase 28 NH90 multi-role helicopters for its military and 16 H125 light single-engine helicopters for training with its Armed Forces Air Academy, according to Airbus officials.The deal, announced March 14…
Qatar Purchases 28 NH90 Multi-Role Helicopters, 16 H125 Training Helicopters For $3.7 Billion
