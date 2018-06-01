The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Untied Technologies Corp.’s [UTX] Pratt & Whitney a $2 billion modification for engine equipment to support F-35 low-rate initiation production Lot 11 aircraft, the Defense Department said on Thursday.This modification…
Pratt Awarded $2 Billion Mod For F-35 Engine Equipment
