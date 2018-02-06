Polaris Unveils Optionally-Manned Light Ground Vehicle

Defense Daily | 02/06/2018 | Dan Parsons

Polaris has introduced an optionally-manned version of the light all-terrain vehicle it builds for the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command. The advanced MRZR-X multi-mode, connected vehicle platform was unveiled at the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems…

