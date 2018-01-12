Peraton last week announced a new organizational structure that essentially consolidates its operating segments from six to four in an effort to help eliminate duplication and overlap while also improving its customer focus.The company this week also expects to…
Peraton Streamlines Business Structure; Hiring Former DHS S&T Chief Brothers
Peraton last week announced a new organizational structure that essentially consolidates its operating segments from six to four in an effort to help eliminate duplication and overlap while also improving its customer focus.The company this week also expects to…