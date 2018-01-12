Peraton Streamlines Business Structure; Hiring Former DHS S&T Chief Brothers

Defense Daily | 01/12/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Peraton last week announced a new organizational structure that essentially consolidates its operating segments from six to four in an effort to help eliminate duplication and overlap while also improving its customer focus.The company this week also expects to…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *