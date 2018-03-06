People-Screening Company ThruVision Establishes U.S. Subsidiary

Homeland Security Report | 03/06/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

United Kingdom-based ThruVision has stood up a U.S.-based subsidiary to better work with potential customers in North America.ThruVision, Inc., stood up in Northern Virginia last November, Kevin Gramer, vice president, Americas at ThruVision, tells HSR in a recent…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *