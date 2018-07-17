The Pentagon is readying to release a new cyber strategy in the coming weeks that will outline a path for industry to provide solutions needed for future artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and operational tools, the DoD’s principal deputy chief information…
Pentagon’s Imminent Cyber, AI Strategies To Outline Industry Opportunities
