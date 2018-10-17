Airports in the U.S. big and small can eventually expect to have next-generation scanning systems deployed at security checkpoints to screen travelers’ carry-on bags, David Pekoske, the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said on…
Pekoske Sees CT Systems Eventually Rolling Out To All Airports
