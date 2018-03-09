Nearly two years after Palantir Technologies sued the Army for not considering commercial products for its battlefield data management system, the company is co-recipient of a $876 million contract for that very program.Raytheon [RTN] and Palantir will share in…
Palantir, Raytheon To Share $876 Million Contract For Army Battle Management System
