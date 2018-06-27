Oshkosh Defense [OSK] received a $49 million award Tuesday to integrate self-driving autonomous technology on the Army’s Palletized Load System (PLS) trucks. The contract calls for Oshkosh to install autonomous kits on 70 PLS, with options for up to 150, that…
Oshkosh Receives $49 Million To Automate Army Loading Trucks
