With a new, nearly half-billion-dollar contract, Oshkosh Defense [OSK] remains the incumbent manufacturer of the Army’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV).The Army on Feb. 7 awarded Oshkosh Defense the $476 million, seven-year deal to build the FMTV A2…
Oshkosh Inks $476 Million Deal To Keep Building Army Trucks
