  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Oshkosh Expects Flood Of Foreign JLTV Orders Once Army Ramps Production

Oshkosh Expects Flood Of Foreign JLTV Orders Once Army Ramps Production

Defense Daily International | 01/26/2018 | Dan Parsons

Oshkosh [OSK] continues to ramp up production of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) for the Army and in anticipation of increased demand overseas, according to President and Chief Executive Wilson Jones.JLTV is currently in low-rate initial production, but…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *