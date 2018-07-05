  • Home /
Officials Says Fully Automated Mine Countermeasure Vessels Still A Long Way Off, Updates Current Progress

Defense Daily | 07/05/2018 | Rich Abott

Although unmanned programs are developing quickly, the Navy is not close to fully automated systems like a single stride counter-mine vessel, according to a service official. Howard Berkof, deputy program manager of PMS-406, within program Executive Office (PEO)…

