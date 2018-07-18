The Army plans to use its growing investment budget over the next two years to drive a new technology-informed approach to requirements and address modernization that’s left the service lagging behind near-peer competitors’ in future capabilities, a senior…
Official: Army Using Investments Boost To Drive New Requirements Approach, Fix Lagging Modernization
The Army plans to use its growing investment budget over the next two years to drive a new technology-informed approach to requirements and address modernization that’s left the service lagging behind near-peer competitors’ in future capabilities, a senior…