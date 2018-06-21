  • Home /
Army Needs New Cyber, Hypersonics Technologies To Meet ‘Changing Character Of War,’ Milley Says

Defense Daily | 06/21/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Army chief of staff wants to see an industry push on critical cyber and hypersonics technologies to surpass near-peer adversaries race toward emerging capabilities he described as “changing the character of war.”Gen. Mark Milley, chief of staff, told attendees…

