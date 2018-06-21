The Army chief of staff wants to see an industry push on critical cyber and hypersonics technologies to surpass near-peer adversaries race toward emerging capabilities he described as “changing the character of war.”Gen. Mark Milley, chief of staff, told attendees…
Army Needs New Cyber, Hypersonics Technologies To Meet ‘Changing Character Of War,’ Milley Says
