The president’s nominee to be the next director of the National Security Agency (NSA) told a Senate intelligence panel Thursday he would provide military cyber options to the president and Secretary of Defense needed to deter and improve the response to Russian…
NSA Director Nominee To Provide Military Cyber Options For Addressing Russian Election Interference
