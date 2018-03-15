  • Home /
NSA Director Nominee To Provide Military Cyber Options For Addressing Russian Election Interference

Defense Daily | 03/15/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The president’s nominee to be the next director of the National Security Agency (NSA) told a Senate intelligence panel Thursday he would provide military cyber options to the president and Secretary of Defense needed to deter and improve the response to Russian…

