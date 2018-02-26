After waiting out an unsuccessful protest, Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Monday that it has received a 42-month, $95 million contract to develop the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) next-generation biometric identification services system.Northrop Grumman…
Northrop Grumman Receives $95 Million Award For New DHS Biometric Database
