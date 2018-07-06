Northrop Grumman Awarded $96.5 Million Counter-IED Production Mod

Defense Daily | 07/06/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy late last month awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $96.5 million modification to exercise options for full-rate production of the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIEDO Electronic Warfare (JCREW) system.The award covers Increment…

More Stories You Might Like