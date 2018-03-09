Earlier this week the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded Northrop Grumman a non-competitive contract worth up to $475 million to develop, integrate, test, and field missile defense modeling and simulation tools.The March 5 sole source contract covers task orders…
Northrop Grumman Awarded $475 Million Contract To Model Missile Defense, MDA Director Says No GBI Tests In ‘18
