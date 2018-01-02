The Naval Sir Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $255 million modification to produce three Lot 3 low-rate initial production (LRIP) MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Dec. 28.The Triton is planned to be the Navy’s unmanned…
Northrop Grumman $255 Million Contract For Three More MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft
