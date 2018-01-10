With modernization and upgrades of military ISR capabilities receiving increased focus, Northrop Grumman [NOC] is placing an emphasis on data analytics to improve the post-delivery logistics process with its customers.Northrop Grumman officials are working with…
Northrop Focusing On Data Analytics To Improve Post Delivery Logistics For ISR Capabilities
With modernization and upgrades of military ISR capabilities receiving increased focus, Northrop Grumman [NOC] is placing an emphasis on data analytics to improve the post-delivery logistics process with its customers.Northrop Grumman officials are working with…