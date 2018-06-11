The U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and Southern Commands (SOUTHCOM) plan to help allied partners in the Western Hemisphere with their cyber security posture through a new training services contract, according to a government notice.The Air Force on June 8 issued…
NORTHCOM, SOUTHCOM Plan To Help Allies With Cyber Security Training
