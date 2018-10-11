The way is clear for Boeing [BA] to safely secure three major aircraft development contracts worth billions as its two competitors declined to protest the Air Force’s T-X trainer aircraft award.Boeing was awarded the advanced pilot trainer contract in late September…
No Protest for T-X Contract Award to Boeing
The way is clear for Boeing [BA] to safely secure three major aircraft development contracts worth billions as its two competitors declined to protest the Air Force’s T-X trainer aircraft award.Boeing was awarded the advanced pilot trainer contract in late September…