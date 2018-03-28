Organizations bidding to run the Los Alamos National Laboratory met with National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) officials last week, marking one of the final steps in the competition for a 10-year, $20-billion-plus management and operations contract.The…
NNSA Talked With LANL Bidders Last Week
