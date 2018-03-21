The White House is continuing to develop a strategy for cyber security that includes deterrence and identifies unacceptable behaviors in cyber space, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told a Senate committee on Wednesday.Nielsen said that a deterrence…
Nielsen Says Administration Continues To Develop Cyber Deterrence Strategy
