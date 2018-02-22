Next Army Vehicles Will Be Defined By Open Architectures That Can Accept New Tech, Weapons

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 02/22/2018 | Dan Parsons

The Army’s next ground combat vehicle likely won’t sport laser weapons or have a cloaking device, but it will have a modular, open-architecture design and size, weight and power margins to accept those and other emerging technologies as they come online.Eight…

