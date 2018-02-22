The Army’s next ground combat vehicle likely won’t sport laser weapons or have a cloaking device, but it will have a modular, open-architecture design and size, weight and power margins to accept those and other emerging technologies as they come online.Eight…
Next Army Vehicles Will Be Defined By Open Architectures That Can Accept New Tech, Weapons
